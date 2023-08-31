WINTERSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Brooke Bruins improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 28-7 win over Indian Creek Thursday night at Kettlewell Memorial Stadium.
The Bruins will host University next Friday. Now 1-2 Creek will visit Weir next week.
by: Scott Nolte
