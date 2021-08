Wellsburg, WV. (WTRF) – Brooke won just one game last year.

It was out to a 21-7 lead at halftime. The Bruins’ D did a great job sacking Ripley QB Ty Stephens.

The Bruins’ QB Sperringer showed that he was a dual threat. He came in from the right side untouched by Ripley defenders for an over thirty yard touchdown. That made the game 28-7 which ended up being the final score.