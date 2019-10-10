High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Brooke’s Bilby Wins Medalist, Park Finishes As State Runner-Up

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke’s Ryan Bilby fired a day two even par 71 to wrap up the AAA medalist at the 2019 WVSSAC State Golf Tournament.

Bilby’s two-day total was 145 just three over par. He finished 10 strokes ahead of Wheeling Park’s Noah Seivertson.

The Wheeling Park team also finished second overall in AAA. The Patriots led by two strokes after day one, but on day two they shot 253 eights shots higher than their day one total.

Huntington High School scored a 245 in round two to win the AAA division by six strokes.

Magnolia’s Trey Blain finished tied for third with a 170 to earn all-tournament honors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter