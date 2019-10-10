Brooke’s Bilby Wins Medalist, Park Finishes As State Runner-Up

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke’s Ryan Bilby fired a day two even par 71 to wrap up the AAA medalist at the 2019 WVSSAC State Golf Tournament.

Bilby’s two-day total was 145 just three over par. He finished 10 strokes ahead of Wheeling Park’s Noah Seivertson.

The Wheeling Park team also finished second overall in AAA. The Patriots led by two strokes after day one, but on day two they shot 253 eights shots higher than their day one total.

Huntington High School scored a 245 in round two to win the AAA division by six strokes.

Magnolia’s Trey Blain finished tied for third with a 170 to earn all-tournament honors.