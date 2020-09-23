High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Brooke’s Ryan Bilby, The Athlete Of The Week

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke’s Ryan Bilby is our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week. The senior won his third straight OVAC 5A golf championship last week with an outstanding bogey free, six-under par 65 at Oglebay’s Jones Course.

Bilby told us what it was like going through that amazing round. ” It was a really good start, it felt really good then I just tried to keep it going you know after that start I did and it ended up really well, I was really happy with it.”

His coach Ron Ujcich has enjoyed every minute. “Its great being around him you know for four years we’ve just has a lot of fun. It’s been great chasing him around the golf course. You know he’s given me a lot of experiences for me myself as a coach that I never had before.”

Ryan is also the defending AAA state medalist, he will look to defend his title over the next two weeks with regionals next week and the state tournament in two weeks once again at Oglebay.

