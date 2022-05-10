Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Both Neal Brown and Bob Huggins stopped by downtown Wheeling to be acquainted and take part in a Q and A for those in attendance. It was part of the Mountaineer Athletic Club’s Coaches Caravan.

“This is the first time that we’ve been able to do these in 2 years and its special to be back in Wheeling. I think that it’s important for Coach Huggins, myself, (and) really our whole athletic department to get out and really see our people.” Brown said.

“…Love it. I love being in Wheeling. I love the people here. I grew up right up the road so I’m used to being here in the Valley and I have a lot of very dear friends here,” Huggins said.

Brown also talked about his expectations for next season.

“Well, we just got to finish. You know? We did some really positive things. We just didn’t win enough close games and we ended up going 6-7; 6-6 during the regular season. Really easily could be 9-3 but you got to be able to finish those contests. I think our experience up front on both the offense and defensive lines is going to give us an opportunity to finish those types of games,” Brown said.

“I think we’ve got a great chance to make a run. I like our guys. I think we’ve got a lot more experience. I think we’ve got guys who have been there and done that so we’re looking forward to it,” Huggins said.