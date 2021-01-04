https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Browns Mock JuJu after Securing First Playoff Spot Since 2002

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cleveland Browns beat the Steelers 22-24 on Sunday, Pittsburgh was missing a few of their key starters.

The Browns are taking their excitement to social media and trolling JuJu Smith-Schuster after their two-point win. After the game, Browns linebacker Mack Wilson posted a video on social media showing some of the players mocking the Pittsburgh receiver’s TikTok dance.

Last week, following their win against the Indianapolis Colts to clinch the AFC North title, JuJu and a handful of his teammates danced to celebrate their title. JuJu received a lot of negative back lash from fellow NFL players.

The song Juu has been dancng to is called “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Pop Hunna and is a current trend with TikTok users.

JuJu and the Steelers will face the Browns again next Sunday in the first round of playoffs.

@juju

Steelers MNF #fyp video credit : @chase

♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) – Popp Hunna

