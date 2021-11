WELLSBURG, W. Va. (WTRF) – Preston scored first from a 50 yard touchdown pass by Thomas to Sheldon Miller. That made the score 7-0.

Brooke tied the game in the second half from a touchdown pass from Sperringer to Garrett Hornick and that tied the game.

Later, the Bruins marched downfield and Campinelli scored on a pitch to make it 14-7. That would go on to be your final score.