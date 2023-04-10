WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Bryce Butler is headed to the division one level.

Butler announced Monday night on his twitter account that he has committed to the College of Charleston, the same school former Hilltoppers Dalton Bolon and Pat Robinson played for this season. Butler was a two-time All-American, the Atlantic Region player of the year and a two-time Mountain East Conference player of the year at West Liberty.

He was the MVP of the MEC and Atlantic Region tournaments. He averaged 22 points and eight rebounds, while leading the Toppers to the National Championship game. He scored 1,892 points in his career.