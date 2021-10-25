Buckeye Local is Team of the Week for Week 10

Rayland, OH. (WTRF) – The Team of the Week is brought to you by Oil and Gas Safety Supply. Jim Hoover and the panthers not only came out on top of Harrison Central in a rivalry game known as the VALES trophy game but pitched a shutout over the Huskies winning big 25-0. This is actually the first time the Panthers had taken down the Huskies since 2011. Buckeye Local pulled away in the second half after leading 7-0 at halftime. The Panthers added to its lead thanks to a pick six from Ethan McHugh and a 63-yard touchdown run by Quarterback Spencer Ebright. The Panthers did miss a couple of games this year because of COVID and finished with a regular season record of 3-5. It’ll take on Sugarcreek Garaway on the road Saturday in the state playoff.