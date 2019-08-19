Breaking News
Buckeye Local Panthers 2019 High School Football Preview

Even though it hasn’t shown in wins over the last two seasons coach Herbert feels he has the Panthers program back on track.

We’ve 10 or 11 seniors that have been with us since they’ve been here four years and they didn’t give it up they didn’t quit and it’s easy to quit when things are down but no I think were a lot further along than we are practices run smooth kids do what we want the weight room numbers have been good

Roger Herbert- Head Coach

On offense, the Panthers return 9 starters including three-year starter senior Seth Richardson at quarterback.

Senior Charles Smith returns at running back.

Senior Ethan Powell returns at fullback after missing last season due to an ACL injury.

Their receivers include senior Gino Barber, juniors Jacob Zanes, Bub Palmer, and Hayden Taylor along with sophomore Luke Derrow.

His twin brother fellow sophomore Hunter Derrow is at left tackle the rest of the line is all seniors left guard Zach Saserio, center Sam Sabo, right guard Andrew Toto and right tackle Garrett Saserio. The play of their O-Line will be key to their success.

I’m pretty comfortable throwing the ball but I tell our guys we have to run the ball you know manage the clock and keep us ahead of the chains. But we’ve really focused on getting the running game going get our line to gel real well and control the clock towards the end of the game

Roger Herbert- Head Coach

Coach Herbert really likes his defense, with Smith and Powell at middle linebacker joined by Palmer and Danny Nation.

Herbert thinks his 6’5″ defensive ends Hunter and Luke Derrow could both have an outstanding year at the defensive end using their length. Toto will play the nose. With Zanes, Barber, and Taylor in the defensive backfield.

For the first time in years we’ve finally got some depth we’ve got guys that if we lose a guy we can put another guy in defensive line we’ve got two or three subs which we haven’t had for my last two years that’s very exciting for us as a staff that we have options this year.

Roger Herbert- Head Coach

The Panthers open the season on the 29th when they face Barnesville.

