Buckeye Local Panthers Team Of The Week

YORKVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Our week two pick for our West Liberty University team of the week was an easy one. The Buckeye Local Panthers who snapped their 43 game losing streak with a 20-7 win over Union Local, Friday.

It was their first win since October 17, 2014. The Panthers scored on a Hayden Taylor to Brian Palmer pass and a Charles Smith run in the first half and another Palmer run in the second half. The win was also the first for head coach Roger Herbert now in his third season and came against his alma mater.

The Panthers visit 2-0 Oak Glen this Friday.

