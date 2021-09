Rayland, OH. (WTRF) – The Panthers led 15-7 at halftime. Buckeye Local padded to their lead to make it 22-7 early in the second half with a pick six by Dylan Palmer.

Toronto’s Shane Kenan who has expressed interest to play at Akron or Youngstown State next year made a big play through the air for a 50 yard touchdown. That closed BL”s lead to 22-13.

Trey Hoover added another touchdown to make it 29-13 and that would be the final score.