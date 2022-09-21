YORKVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Buckeye Local’s Trey Hoover is our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week, after rushing for 319 yards and a school record seven touchdowns in the Panthers 68-12 win over Monroe Central.

Coach Jim Hoover says anytime you have someone rush for that many yards it’s because of the guys up front. ” You know our line is starting to come around, they are starting to get more confidence in each other. Starting to work as one unit, so hopefully we can carry it thought the rest of the season. He runs a lot like his brother, I told Dalton when he was at Martins Ferry you know you’re a one cut back you’re not going to dance you’re not going to out run anybody you run them over alright and Trey’s adopted that style as well.”



Trey Hoover said,” I Love the guys , I respect them all they all respect me and they’re all hard workers. We definitely want to get a winning season, were starting to bring things together as a whole, I think were starting to come together.”

Hoover and the Panthers will look to even their record at 3-3 when they host Shenandoah Friday at World War II Memorial Stadium.