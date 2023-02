BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Martins Ferry battled Buckeye Trail on Tuesday for the D3 OHSAA boys basketball sectional semifinals.

At halftime the Warriors had a one-point lead over the Purple Riders.

In the final moments of the game, #23 Garrett Burga hits two foul shots and the Warriors took the lead.

The Warrior defeat the Purple Riders 54-53.

Buckeye Trail advances to D3 finals on Friday at 7 p.m.

The site has yet to be announced.

D3 East District Sectionals 🏀

At halftime Buckeye Trail has a 27-26 lead over Martins Ferry. @WTRF7News @MFHS_Riders pic.twitter.com/PjzkHkuju7 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 22, 2023