High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Built Different Adding Baseball And Softball Training

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Just a little over month after launching, Built Different is now adding baseball and softball training to go along with their basketball programs. Former Wheeling Central Maroon Knight, Wheeling Post 1 and West Liberty player Brian Campbell will lead the baseball programs. Campbell says he’s excited to lend his knowledge of the game to young up and coming players.

” I spent a lot of time in a couple of summer leagues, one in the Ohio Diamond League in Cleveland my freshman year of college. Then I went played in the Pacific League in St.Petersburg, Florida with some of my best friends. It was a lot of fun and we learned a ton from a bunch of different college guys from the west coast, up north, down south. We learned a bunch from guys from the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays all the stuff that we’ve learned I’m excited to give back to these athletes.”

For more information you can find Built Different on Twitter and Facebook or their website builtdifferentllc.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter