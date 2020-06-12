Built Different Adding Baseball And Softball Training

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Just a little over month after launching, Built Different is now adding baseball and softball training to go along with their basketball programs. Former Wheeling Central Maroon Knight, Wheeling Post 1 and West Liberty player Brian Campbell will lead the baseball programs. Campbell says he’s excited to lend his knowledge of the game to young up and coming players.

” I spent a lot of time in a couple of summer leagues, one in the Ohio Diamond League in Cleveland my freshman year of college. Then I went played in the Pacific League in St.Petersburg, Florida with some of my best friends. It was a lot of fun and we learned a ton from a bunch of different college guys from the west coast, up north, down south. We learned a bunch from guys from the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays all the stuff that we’ve learned I’m excited to give back to these athletes.”

For more information you can find Built Different on Twitter and Facebook or their website builtdifferentllc.com.