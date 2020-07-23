Built Different Hosted First Softball And Baseball Camp

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sports may be on hold but sports camps in the Ohio Valley are not. Built different hosted a camp for softball and baseball players to hone in on their skills. 

This 2 day camp was for boys and girls ages 6-13, held at the brand new Highlands Sports Complex.  

Brian Campbell Chief operating officer of Built Different said having the ability to give back to the community is what means the most. 

“We’ve been extremely happy to give back to the valley, we’ve been here all 22 years of our lives and the valley has done so much for us it set us up for success but being able to do things like this for the kids at an age like this, during a time like this where they don’t have a lot it means a lot to us, said Campbell.”

The day consisted of, Hitting, fielding, and agility instruction. 

Each camper learned a lot, but also had a lot of fun while doing it. 

“Lyla Santorine said, I’ve learned so much, I learned how to bat really well and how to catch really well.”

“It’s really fun, Soup who runs the camp, he’s an amazing guy, said Levi Rine.”

To be on the lookout for camps in the future visit builtdifferentllc.com.

