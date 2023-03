WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the state tournament after taking down Ritchie County in the AA region one co-final.

Central downed the Rebels 67-55, led by 33 points from junior Quinton Burlenski as he went over one-thousand points for his career. Burlenski knocked down eight – three pointers in the win.

Central is the No.7 seed in the state tournament and will face No.2 seed Bluefield next Wednesday at 1 p.m.