BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty’s Bryce Butler has been named the 2022-23 Mountain East Conference Male Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.



Butler averaged 22.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists and helped lead West Liberty to the 2023 NCAA Division II National Title game in men’s basketball. He reached double-figures in 37 games this season, including scoring 20-or-more points 26 times this season. He also totaled five 30-point scoring performances this season. He led NCAA Division II with 829 points and broke the West Liberty record with 332 made field goals this season. He also ranked in the top 20 nationally in both rebounding (280) and field-goal percentage (59.2).



His postseason accolades following the 2022-23 season included MEC and D2CCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year, first team All-MEC and first team All-District by NABC. He was also voted a first team All-American by D2CCA and NABC.



Butler also excels in the classroom and was recognized as a first team Academic All-American.



The MEC Male Athlete of the Year is selected by a vote of institutional administrators and the conference office.

Previous Winners

2014-15: Seger Bonifant (Basketball, West Liberty)

2015-16: Seger Bonifant (Basketball, West Liberty)

2016-17: Matt Bingaya (Basketball, Fairmont State)

2017-18: Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Soccer, Charleston)

2018-19: Will Vorhees (Basketball, Notre Dame)

2019-20: Jaleel McLaughlin (Football, Notre Dame)

2020-21: Dalton Bolon (Basketball, West Liberty)

2021-22: Bryce Butler (Basketball, West Liberty)

2022-23: Bryce Butler (Basketball, West Liberty)