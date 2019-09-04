CA House Band of the week: Buckeye Local

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEDINA, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a tradition that goes back all the way back to the mid-’90s.

For well over two decades the Buckeye Local Panther Marching Band has been considered one of the areas top bands.

This year is no exception. with 99 members in the group.

Band Director Bill Stevens said this is one of the best bands he has seen in his 26 years at Buckeye.

They put on a dazzling half time show that features the music of Queen.

Students said putting on such an elaborate show takes lots of hard work but they say they love every minute of it.

“We are learning a lot very fast, we are doing it quick and doing it good.”

Noah Meyer- Buckeye Local Marching Band

“Lots of work, lot of sweat, lot of tears. It is definitely a great thing to go through and you learn a lot from it.”

Brianna Staats- Buckeye Local Marching Band

They also said the hard work pays off when a routine finally comes together and they are able to pull off a spectacular half show that has the crowd on its feet.

“The greatest feeling in the world knowing that everything you have worked so hard for all summer has finally paid off. Everybody gets o see what you have put into it.”

Emily Berry. Buckeye Local Marching Band.

“Amazing! It’s so relieving knowing that you started from nothing and and you got a whole show put together.”

Maisie Dowell Buckeye Local Marching Band

“Oh my gosh it’s one of the best feeling ever especially being up on a podium facing the entire band just seeing things finallly after run trough, run through it happens. I litterally sometimes just scream and do one of these-seriously it’s one of the best things ever.”

Allie Berze. Buckeye Local Field Commander

Congratulations to the Buckeye Local Marching Band this weeks CA Music House Band of the Week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots 2019 Football Season Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wheeling Park Patriots 2019 Football Season Preview"

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 2019 High School Football Preview"

John Marshall Monarchs 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Marshall Monarchs 2019 High School Football Preview"

St. Clairsville Red Devils High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Clairsville Red Devils High School Football Preview"

Brooke Bruins 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooke Bruins 2019 High School Football Preview"

Shadyside Tigers 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shadyside Tigers 2019 High School Football Preview"

Martins Ferry Purple Riders 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Martins Ferry Purple Riders 2019 High School Football Preview"

Bellaire Big Reds 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellaire Big Reds 2019 High School Football Preview"

Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview"

Cameron Dragons 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cameron Dragons 2019 High School Football Preview"
More High School Football Previews

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Noon Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Noon Weather Update"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Morgantown High School

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter