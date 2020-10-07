https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

CA House Band of the Week: Paden City High School

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF)- No football season on top of a pandemic, Paden City High School Band has certainly faced adversity this year.

No football season, no band camp and performing through social distancing guidelines has called for more encouragement than ever for Paden City’s marching band.

It’s definitely been a year where we’ve needed even more encouragement.

Rachel Price | Field Commander

With no band camp and only practicing in small groups in September, the Wildcats had no time to learn a whole show. Shortening their routine from 50 pictures to just six.

We were blessed to have some kind of show, we’re blessed to have the field. Blessed to be able to be able to practice, the pods eventually turned into full groups.

Debra Price | Band Director

The Wildcats have been focusing on three classics.

We’re starting with far and away and we’re playing yesterday which is a beatles piece and then sir duke which is a classic. And we’ve just been playing those three songs mostly.

Rachel Price | Field Commander

And with no football season to fill most of the band’s time… the Wildcat marching band took to the streets and nursing homes to still be able to perform for the community.

We’ve done one in Sistersville, New Martinsville and one out in Tyler County.

Isaac Neff | Low Brass, Baritone

We’ve been marching around the town, trying to encourage a senior with lukemia. So we marched down to him and played the fight song and sang him happy birthday with the whole student body.

Debra Price | Band Director

We love seeing all of the people, they love seeing us. So many people have opened their windows to talk to us.

Miranda Montgomery | Color Guard

Despite many changes, one thing stays the same.

We’re still a family, we still get to joke.

Miranda Montgomery | Color Guard

We’re just as close as ever before. So that’s definitely one thing that has not changed.

Rachel Price | Field Commander

Congratulations to this week’s CA House Band of the week, the Paden City Wildcats

