High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

CA House Band of the Week: Toronto Red Knights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Its Wednesday which means it’s time for this week’s CA House Band of the Week! 7News traveled to Jefferson County to catch the Toronto Red Knights in action as they prepare for their biggest performance of the year.

Well, the votes are in –the Ohio Valley is a sucker for the Toronto Red Nights marching band. This year the red knights are working on chart-topper songs like Africa, Shallow, and of course Sucker. With 42 members in their Marching Band, the Toronto red nights are promised to bring a showstopping performance.

This is a really special band we have this year. There’s a great teamwork that happens across the band. I’m really impressed this year with the balance we have with our sound. On and off the field there’s just a harmony in the band of what’s going on.

Kara Wockley- Band Director

And that teamwork is what pushes them to do their best. Band members tell me they believe that’s what sets them apart from the rest of the Valley.

Without teamwork, these shows wouldn’t be possible. Everyone relies on each other no matter what. Whether it’s guiding or playing music, no matter what you’re always working together.

Sarah Crouch- Clarinet, Senior

The team tells me the energy that bounces off them during a performance on or off the field is the best feeling in the world, and it’s times like those that keep them inspired to work harder every day.

I love it. People who come here love it. The rest of the band loves it.

William Lewis- Saxophone, Senior

And that’s the type of energy that made Kara Wockley become the band director.

It’s just the energy and the excitement and the joy in their faces. They just really love music. And that’s part of the reason why I became the band director. Was to help kids experience that joy. So, to see it in my students every day is a really special thing.

Kara Wockley- Band Director

You can watch the Toronto red knights in action this Friday at their final home football game of the season against Barnesville.

The band will also be hosting its annual Varsity show. That will be on November 3rd at 5 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter