CA House Band of the week: Wheeling Park

It’s a very uniqure group of people. I would say that easily 50% of this band is involved heavily in some other activity. Athletics, speech, theatre, choir, strings, community activities. So to have a heavy hand in their high school experience is important to me. David Alfred. Band Director WPHS

David Alfred is in his seventh year as band director at Wheeling Park, but he has taught music in the Ohio County School system for the past 28 years. He says this year’s band has some special that you just can’t teach.

I would tell you that this years group gets along just a little bit better than some of the other I have had in the past. Work well together. Sometime the team thing needs to be taught and reinforced but this group already had it from the beginning” David Alfred. Band Director WPHS

Ninety members in this years group, including a number of talented musicians an impressive color-guard known as the Patriot Revolution as well as featured twirlers.

Several of the kids say it was a love of music that made them want to join of the band.

I was interested in music since I was a little kid. It’s always been one of the things I’ve always loved. In middle school I found a love for percussions. I’ve done it ever since Jonah Henthorne. Drum Captain. WPHS Band

Field Commander Luke Mazure says he plans on following in his fathers footsteps for a career in music education. He says being in the band is an experience like no other.

Every friend that I have in high school is in the band so you will make a lot of friends you will have a lot of fun and you will learn alot Luke Mazure Field Commander. WPHS Band

Friday Night lights…camera .. Action is the theme for this year’s half-time show. It features music from movies such as Aladdin. The Jungle Book and the Lion King. Band members say it’s a challenging show to pull off. It takes long hours of practice but in the end, they say it’s all worth it.