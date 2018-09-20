CA House Band of the Week: Wheeling Park

Wheeling Park High School’s marching band has a number of seniors, along with newbies this year.

Park’s Band Director David Alfred is back after missing nine months with his members last fall, and he says his band is giving top notch quality, all while continuing Park’s legacy of good music.

This year they have something new in store.

“Playing well we’ve always done, but this time we can kind of take a look back at the funk music that occurred in the 70’s and early 80’s,” Alfred said.

Alfred also said people in the community should really pay attention to what’s happening at Wheeling Park because his team is working hard.

He feels what’s different about the Park marching band is the flexibility the program offers its members, allowing some members to play a fall sport.

One thing is certain though, flexibility doesn’t mean Park band members have it easy.

They’re still putting in hard work on the field. Something that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I’ve seen a lot of hard work from most of the band,” said Field Commander Vance Mazure. “We’ve had a lot of improvement from where we are now to band camp.”

That rate of improvement can also be seen from the 35 members in percussion.

“This year I must say I’m happy with the work the kids have put in,” said Faith Richter, who plays the snare drum. “In past years on the line I’ve struggled with them to get them going but this year they’re actually ahead of the band a little bit so it’s a nice surprise.”

When you’re at a Wheeling Park game, expect a thrilling halftime show.

“A lot more is going on,” described Trumpet Leader Ian O’Connell. “A bunch of our visuals are doing an awesome job and it’s going to be epic this year.”

Some of those visuals can be seen from the new members of Park’s colorquard squad.

“It’s a completely new team,” continued colorguard member Brooke Anderson. “No one has ever picked up a flag before. It’s a lot of hard work and amazing positivity. And we’ve done really well and continue to expect great things.”

You can check out Wheeling Park’s halftime show this Friday night as the Patriots travel to Cambridge to take on the Bobcats