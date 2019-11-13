CA House Strings of The Week: Wheeling Park

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- One hundred sixty students in the Wheeling Park High School Strings program.

Many of whom already have years of experience having come up through the Ohio County Schools elementary and middle school program.

They play four concerts throughout the school year including the massive Festival of Sound Concert held in December.

Many of the students say it is a love of music that made them want to join the program.

Some were encouraged by family members, while others were inspired by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. Instructor Ben Podolski, says they are a hard-working group that has a passion for music.

This years group is very good they’re working very hard they have a good attitude they enjoy coming to class Ben Podolski

It seems like it was something fun to do and I’ve seen my older cousins and older family members do it so it looked fun Keasia King- WPHS