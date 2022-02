STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Linsly used a 13-0 run in the second quarter Tuesday to take control of their match up with Steubenville, on the way to a 67-50 win.

The Cadets improve to 10-4 and hold onto the two seed in 3A for the OVAC semifinals. The loss drops Big Red to 9-8 and out of the top four in 5A.