ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Linsly improved to 3-1 Friday thanks to their 30-16 win over St.Clairsville.

The Cadets enjoyed a 20-14 lead at the half on their way to the victory. St.C slips to 3-2 and will visit Harrison Central next week.

The Cadets travels to 5-0 Fort Frye.