Cam Brown Named to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

WHEELING, W.Va. – Cam Brown will represent the Nailers at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas. The game will be aired live on NHL Network at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd.



Brown, 26, is the lone member of this season’s team who is playing in his third year with the Nailers. He currently ranks second on the team with 24 points, recording eight goals and 16 assists. Earlier this season, Cam became the 31st player in team history to collect 100 career points, with his 114 ranking 23rd all-time in 123 games played. The Natick, Massachusetts native earned AHL time in both of his first two seasons as a pro, as he appeared in 45 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition to his strong productivity, Brown is also one of Wheeling’s leaders both on and off the ice, as he is one of two players who has served as captain during the 2019-20 campaign. One of the many highlights of Cam’s all-star season was a four-point game against the Fort Wayne Komets on November 17th, when he scored the tying goal, then won the contest in overtime, while also posting a +5 rating.



Cam Brown will suit up for the Western Conference All-Stars, which is one of four teams that will compete at the All-Star Classic. There will be a 3-on-3 tournament, as well as a Skills Competition, which will contribute towards the cumulative score. The rosters for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.



The Nailers will play their final home game before the All-Star Break on Saturday night, when they host the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05 p.m.