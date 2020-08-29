Cambridge brings home the win against Indian Creek

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO. – (WTRF) It was a close game tonight for the Indian creek redskins and the Cambridge bobcats. After a slow start in the 1st quarter and a 30 minute lightening delay, both teams came out determined.

In the 2nd quarter the bobcats take the lead when Justin Bartlett took it to the end zone, and the two point conversion was good. 8-0 bobcats.

The redskins Matt Schafer scores making the score 8-6 Cambridge.

The Bobcats Lucca Morelli makes a catch and runs down the sideline into the end zone and the bobcats are on top. 15-6

The Redskins Sam Coleman takes it all the way into the endzone on a kick return making it 15-17 bobcats

But the night belongs to Cambridge, it was a close game, the Bobcats won the game 24-20.