Cambridge Hands Bellaire their first loss Of the Season

CAMBRIDGE, OHIO. (WTRF) – Bellaire was handed their first loss of the season tonight by the Cambridge Bobcats.

The Big Reds 4-0 on the season and coming off of a 25-6 road win over Toronto, staying on the road to face a 2-2 Bobcats team coming off of a loss to Lima Central Catholic.

The Bobcats came out hot, #6 Jakob Capehart passes it to #33 Kaden Kenworthy and it was a Cambridge touchdown. That makes the score 7-0.

Jakob Capehart with the ball and he takes it into the end zone for a Bobcats touchdown that makes it 14-0 Bellaire.

Brandon Mamie gets the ball and he takes it to the end zone for a touchdown for Bellaire. Making the score 14-7 Big reds

The Bobcats finish the game with the lead Cambridge 31, Bellaire 20 and that was the final.

The Big Reds stay on the road to face Beaver Local next week , while Cambridge visits Carrollton.