WHEELING, W.Va – Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital will reinstate strict visitation policies to reduce the risk of spreading the highlyinfectious COVID-19 virus to both inpatients and external customers.

“With the current resurgence of COVID in our communities, the need to restrict visitation to our hospital is apparent,” said Douglass Harrison, president, and CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. “We stronglyencourage everyone to get the vaccine and aid in stopping the spread of this virus.”