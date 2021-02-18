Cambridge Upsets Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Cambridge out scored Martins Ferry 24-11 in the fourth quarter Thursday night, to beat the Purple Riders 54-42.
The Lady Bobcats will face Sandy Valley in the district tournament after they beat Harrison Central 52-51.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
