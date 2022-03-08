CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Lady Dragons advanced to the Class A semifinals thanks to their 74-43 win Tuesday over River View.

The Dragons led from the start and never looked back, leading 42-18 at halftime.

Sophomore, Ashlynn Van Tassell scored 29 points and pulled down a tournament record 31 rebounds in the win.

Kenzie Clutter added 11 and Emilee Dobbs had 10. Cameron will face Tucker County, who upset No.3 seed Tug Valley 46-45, Thursday at 11:15 a.m. for a spot in the state championship game.