Cameron Beats Bridgeport

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- The Cameron Dragons visited the Dave Bruney Football Complex on Saturday night. The Bridgeport Bulldogs had a 14-13 lead in the 2rd quarter when the Dragons jumped back in front. Jessop Broughton connected with Garett Scott for the touchdown, making it 19-14 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, the Bulldogs came in hot. Colin Jackson connected with Issac Joswiak for the 48 yard score and the Bulldogs led 20-10. But the day would belong to the Cameron Dragons who won 33-22.