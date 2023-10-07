PINE GROVE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron improved to 5-1 on the season with an impressive 64-14 win over Valley Friday night.
The Jacks slip to 4-3 and have lost three in a row. The Lumberjacks will host Hundred next week. Cameron will host Clay-Battelle.
by: Scott Nolte
