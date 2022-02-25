Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – Cameron cruised to beat Hundred in the Class “A” sectional game and did not have much trouble from the tip.

Ashlynn VanTassell showed her capabilities in the OVAC championship game against Beallsville. She showed more of the same against the Hornets. She grabbed her own miss and converted and offensive rebound to give the Dragons a 20 point lead in the 2nd quarter.

She also cleaned up an offensive rebound and was good from in close off a 3-point miss by Emilee Dobbs.

The Dragons rolled to an 83-23 victory.