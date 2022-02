NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: A basketball sits on the court during a break in the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers during preseason action at the Barclays Center on October 19, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The 76ers defeated the Nets 106-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – It was a much easier test for the Dragons in its rematch against the Blue Dons.

Trevor Beresford spread the floor for the Dragons. The big man showed off his ability to shoot threes. The Dragons jumped out to a 34-18 lead at halftime and continued to pad its lead in the second half. Beresford finished with 26 and Colson Wichterman had 9.

The Dragons advance to the OVAC 1-A Championship at Harrison Central High School to play the winner of Wellsville.