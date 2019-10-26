Cameron Downs Beallsville

CAMERON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Cameron Dragons hosted Beallsville on Friday night.
The Blue Devils had to punt, giving Cameron the ball early in the first.
Dragons moved the ball down the field and the senior Jessop Broughton aired one out to the endzone for sophomore Isaac Ball. The 2 point conversion made it 8-0 in favor of the Dragons.
Beallsville got the ball back and on the first play, and Taylor Yeagley was under pressure when he had his deep pass picked off by Broughton.
Later in the first, Broughton Garrett Scott took the handoff and scored.
The Dragons attempted another two-point conversion but were unsuccessful. Despite Cameron’s early 14-0 lead, the Blue Devils fought back before the Dragons were just too much to handle. Cameron won 40-22.