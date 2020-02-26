Cameron downs Madonna

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Dragons took on Madonna on Tuesday. Jazzy Melnyk scored early on, making the score 10-4 in favor of Madonna. Cameron answered with a corner three from Aubre Cain-Lot. She had 7 points on the night. Vanessa Alatis then took it to the rim for Madonna, making the score 14-11 in favor of Madonna.

Lili Neely knocked down the three, tying the game up at 16 a piece. She had 16 points of her own. Reagon Grey then put the Monarchs in front with a basket. John Marshall went on to win 42-38. The Monarchs will take on Wheeling Central in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m.