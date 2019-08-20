Cameron Dragons 2019 High School Football Preview

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cameron High School graduate and former Assistant Coach, Tim Brown, takes over the Dragons football program after serving the last five years as their Athletic Director.

Brown was previously the head coach at Groveport Madison in the Columbus area where he coached future NFL star, Le’Veon Bell and won the schools only playoff game.

Now, he’s ready to continue the winning tradition at his high school Alma Mater.

“When you start looking at whats been done here, I mean, back in the 90’s and then here recently,” said Coach Brown. “These kids have won 9-10 games. They’ve gone to the playoffs you know. It’s just all about preparing yourself each week to get better because I think if we continue to get better and reach the playoffs, then we’ll have an opportunity to move forward in the playoffs.”

This will be a youthful team with only three seniors on the roster, including Jessop Broughton, who will run the offense at Quarterback and Outside Linebacker on defense.

Senior Noah Neely will be on the other end of Broughton’s passes at Wide Receiver and Corner on defense.

And senior Garrett Scott will play a key at both Running Back and Receiver on offense and Outside Linebacker on defense.

Although the roster is very young, Brown likes the team that he has.

Coach Brown will only see the return of one offensive lineman from last season.

Junior Deacon Carmichael is the lone survivor on the line and will also spend some time at Defensive End.

The Bryan brothers, sophomore Clayton and freshman Gunnar, will play along both the offensive and defensive line.

Sophomore Landon Vantassel will join the brothers on the line at Guard.

Fellow juniors Jason Neihouse and Connor Howard will battle for the Center position. T

Although young, their best player and athlete may actually be freshman Ian Bush, who will start at Middle Linebacker for the Dragons.

“We’ve got some medium-size kids that have good tenacity, so the 3-5-3 allows us to be successful,” said Coach Brown. “We can morph things into what we want.”

Former Head Coach Jim Rogers will return to Cameron as a volunteer assistant.

Coach Brown and the Dragons begins their quest to the mountain top Monday, August 26 when they visit West Greene.