CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Dragons are headed back to the state tournament following their 59-46 win over Tyler Consolidated in the class A region one co-final.

Lance Hartley led the way for the Dragons with 22 points while Cole Burkett added 16.

Brady Strode led the Silver Knights with 15 points.

The Dragons are the No.8 seed in next weeks state tournament and will face top seeded James Monroe Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.