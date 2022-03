KIDWELL, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Dragons are headed to the state tournament for a second straight year, following their 49-38 win over Tyler Consolidated.

Trailing 27-19 at the half, the Dragons out scored the Silver Knights 14-2 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

The Dragons are the number five seed and will face number four seed Huntington St.Joes next Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Charleston.