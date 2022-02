CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two of the top girls teams in West Virginia met Thursday in Cameron.

The Lady Dragons the No.2 team in class A and North Marion the No.2 team triple-A.

The Lady Huskies led by six at the half and opened the third quarter on a 12-3 run to take control of the game on their way to a 67-54 win.

Ashlynn Van Tassell had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Kenzie Clutter had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Dragons slip to 17-3.