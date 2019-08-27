Cameron Falls In Season Opener At West Greene

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (WTRF) – Benjamin Jackson ruined Tim Brown’s debut as the new Cameron head coach as he ran for 261 yards and six touchdowns. West Greene took down Cameron 61-20 in the season opener for both schools.

The Pioneers opened the scoring on their first drive when Jackson scored from 11 yards for a 7-0 lead. Jackson ran for a 54 yard score on their second drive of the game and a 13-0 lead.

Cameron would get on the scoreboard when Jessop Broughton hit Isaac Ball for a 67-yard score to cut the lead to 13-6. The Pioneers responded on the first play of their next possession as Jackson raced in from 63 yards for a 19-6 lead. West Greene led 40-6 at the half.

Cameron is off until September 6, when they host Hundred. West Greene is back in action this Friday when they host Bentworth.