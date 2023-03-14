CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Dragons season came to an end in the class “A” state quarterfinals to James Monroe 74-32.
Cole Burkett led the way for the Dragons with 13. Cameron finishes the season 14-13.
