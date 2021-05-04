Cameron Falls In Their First State Tournament Appearance

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Playing in the boy’s state basketball tournament for the first time in school history the Cameron Dragons fell to Tug Valley 69-55.
Cole Burkett and Trevor Beresford each scored 13 for the Dragons in the loss.
