Cameron, WV (WTRF) – The dragons jumped out to a 25-0 lead in just the first quarter thanks to a touchdown from Jordan Presto.

After having a lot of time in the pocket, Colson Wichterman threw to Peyton Neely wide open in the corner of the endzone with that made it 32-0 after the PAT.

In the second quarter, Isaac Ball, broke 2 would be tacklers and switched the field to make it a 39-0 runaway for Cameron.

Cameron wins HUGE 82-0.