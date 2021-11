Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – The dragons trailed in the second half. Wichterman muscled it in from the goal line to give Cameron a 14-13 lead after a 2 point conversion.

Gilmer’s Hamrick threw for three touchdowns and the third was to Garrett Butler in the fourth quarter. That made the score 19-14 and that was your final. Cameron gets an early exit from the playoffs after going undefeated in the regular season.