CAMERON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Cameron Dragons were hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive as they hosted Clay Battelle on Friday Night. Clay-Battelle on their opening drive would cash in when Sean Hays powers his way in for a 7-0 Cee Bees lead. Finally late in the 2nd quarter, Cameron got on the board when Jessop Broughton threw a pass just over the defender to Noah Neely for the touchdown. The Dragons would go for the two-point conversion, making the score 13-8 and Cameron would go on to win 36-21.
Cameron Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: