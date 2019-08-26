Cameron kicks off West Virginia high-school football

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — Monday night football is heading to the Mountain State!

Cameron High School football team hits the gridiron early this season as they face off against West Greene of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania Monday at 7 p.m.

Due to scheduling conflicts, both teams had to move the game to Monday.

The Pioneers of West Greene actually play twice this wee and will have a game under its belt when they play Bentworth on Friday.

Cameron will have to wait until September 6 for their next opponent when the Dragons host Hundred.

This is also a special night for Dragons new football Head Coach, Tim Brown, as he leads his alma mater onto the field for the first time.

7News Sports Reporter Scott Nolte will be there, providing live stats throughout the game.