CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Lady Dragons picked up a win in their first state tournament game defeating Madonna 42-24 Tuesday in the class A quarterfinals.

The win was the fourth this season over the Blue Dons. Ashlynn Van Tassell led the Dragons with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Cameron will meet Calhoun County in the semifinals Thursday at 11:15 a.m. for the spot in the Class A state championship.